LHW Honoring Past Presidents with Fundraiser March 23

Lynn Home for Women (LHW)- Washington Square Residence (WSR) is honoring more than a century of past presidents with a delicious fundraiser in March.

For more than a century the non-profit downtown Lynn institution has been called home by individuals seeking an affordable, safe, and welcoming place to live. The group gathered sponsors and established a “reading and rest room on Market Street to offer respite for young women, who came to Lynn work in shoe factories. Carolyn Engler served as president of LHW from 1911 until 1915.

“We are forever grateful to three-term president Carolyn Engler and the 276 Lynners who funded LHW,” Executive Director Lisa Connolly said.

An Italian Buffet catered by Angelica’s will be held Friday, March 23 from 6 pm until 9 pm at Knights of Columbus, 177 Lynnfield St. in Lynn. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. Tickets are available in advance at LHW/WSR office, 144 Broad St., Lynn and at the door. Cash or checks only. Ad space is also available in a program booklet that will be distributed at the event. Contact Lisa Connolly at (781) 592-0370 to purchase an advertisement in the booklet.

Dr. Jill Frucci, who is the current president of LHW, said serving on the board allows her an opportunity to give back to the city she calls home.

“It is a pleasure to be part of the vibrant community at LHW and as president it allows me to work with an organization that has made a difference in so many lives.”

What started as a gathering place for young working women has grown into an environmentally friendly home with 43 single occupancy units open to both men and women. LHW/WSR residents reflect the diversity of Lynn itself. Individuals range in age from 18 to more than 75 years of age. Residents include students, disabled individuals, survivors of domestic violence, retirees, and working individuals. Connolly said community support through fundraisers and donations is important so LHW/WSR can continue its mission of meeting the need for affordable and supportive housing.