Licensing Commission News

The Licensing Commission recently approved a pair of licenses for the North Shore Latino Business Association. The first one is a non-profit fundraiser to be held on Monday, March 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lynn Arts. The second license is for an “arts After Hours event on March 2nd at the Lynn Museum from 7 to 10PM.

Food Truck Emporium got licenses for several different events in Lynn. The first license is for a birthday party and wine-tasting with One Hope Charity on March 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The second license is for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held on April 9. from noon to 9 p.m. on Mount Vernon Street.

Food Truck Emporium also requested and received one day entertainment licenses for a series of block parties in the coming months. The block parties are set to be held the third Saturday of April, May and June from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Mount Vernon Street.

The final single day license granted was to the Caleb Group for a cocktail party at the Lynn Museum on Tuesday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nicaury Mateo, the new owner of the restaurant BLT’s Breakfast, Lunch & Take Out, sought and received a common victualler and entertainment license from the commission, pending inspections of the business.

Finally, Yurik Honarchian successfully applied for a common victualler license for Crispy Fried Chicken on Franklin Street.