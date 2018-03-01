Lynn Residents,Vega-Viera, Cortés Appointed as NSCC Trustees

Maria Vega-Viera of Lynn has been appointed to a five-year term on North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) Board of Trustees by Governor Charlie Baker.

Vega-Viera is a Coding Improvement Specialist at Lynn Community Health Center. She is a graduate of NSCC, having received her degree with a double major in accounting and business administration. Vega-Viera is continuing her studies at Salem State University, working toward a bachelor’s degree in Health Care Studies and Business Administration.

Vega-Viera shared that her peers at the Lynn Community Health Center nominated her to serve as a trustee. “I have an interest to serve and help my underserved community and I am elated to have the opportunity to do so,” she said. “There are many services in our Commonwealth that are unknown or difficult to access. The transition from one path in life to another can be difficult. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect existing bridges. Hopefully, I can help illuminate these positive paths to make them more visible and accessible to our community.”

NSCC serves 26 cities and towns along the MA north shore with campuses in Lynn, Danvers and Middleton. NSCC delivers post-secondary education to more than 8,800 credit students in an academic year, and an additional 4,400 noncredit students through 80 programs of study. The College also provides lifelong learning opportunities to more than 500,000 area residents through workforce development training to businesses and individuals, cultural enrichment activities, and community development resources.

Dr. Dharma E. Cortés of Lynn has been appointed to a five-year term on North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) Board of Trustees by Governor Charlie Baker.

Cortés is a Senior Scientist and Instructor at the Health Equity Laboratory at Cambridge Health Alliance/Harvard Medical School and a Senior Research Associate at the Mauricio Gastón Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy at the University of Massachusetts Boston. She is also the Director of Latino Projects at Environment & Health Group, a research company seeking technology solutions for global health.

A native of Puerto Rico, Cortés received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Puerto Rico, a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Puerto Rico, and a doctorate in sociology from Fordham University. She also completed postdoctoral training in medical anthropology at Harvard Medical School’s Department of Social Medicine.

Cortés has served on multiple local and national boards and advisory councils, including the Men’s Health Network, the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, Our Bodies Ourselves, Latino STEM Alliance, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Big Sisters of Greater Boston, and The Philanthropy Connection. Currently, she is a member of the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood Federation of America; a member of the Corporation at Wheelock College, a member of the Board of Trustees at North Shore Medical Center, and a member of the Corporation at Partners HealthCare System, Inc.

“I am honored to be appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees of North Shore Community College. I look forward to having the opportunity to work along the college’s leadership to continue offering accessible, affordable and first-rate education in a learning environment that embraces diversity and inclusiveness,” Cortes said.