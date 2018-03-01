Lynn Voters Go to the Polls on Tuesday:Crighton is Lone Candidate in Senate Special Election

Lynn voters will go to the polls this Tuesday, March 6, to elect their new state senator.

State Rep. Brendan Crighton is running unopposed for the seat that was previously held by Thomas McGee, who stepped down from the seat after becoming the new mayor of Lynn.

Despite being the lone candidate on the ballot, Crighton has conducted a vigorous campaign across the Third Essex District that includes Lynn, Nahant, Swampscott, Marblehead, Lynnfield, and Saugus. He has hosted coffee hours and meet-and-greets in each community in addition to conducting door-to-door visits with residents.

Crighton will be inaugurated at the State House and join the 40-member Massachusetts State Senate soon after his election.