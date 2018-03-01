McGee Announces Appointments of Gervacio, Cole to his Staff

Mayor Thomas McGee has announced the appointments of Elizabeth Gervacio and Michael Cole to his staff in the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.

Elizabeth Gervacio, 38, has joined the Mayor’s staff as the Communications and Outreach Coordinator. She is a graduate of Lynn Public Schools, Salem State University and holds a graduate certificate in Gender, Leadership and Public Policy from UMASS Boston.

Elizabeth recently worked for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren as an Immigration Specialist. She has previously worked at Lynn Pathways, the North Shore Justice Center, and in Congressman John Tierney’s district office as an immigration caseworker.

Elizabeth will be the office’s primary contact for press related matter and will also serve as our liaison to the city’s boards and commissions and the federal government. Among other matters, she will be facilitating Student Government Day, and planning community and business meetings.

Michael Cole, 24, has joined the Mayor’s staff as Community Relations Coordinator. He will serve as a liaison to residents, community organizations, and work on state matters. Michael graduated from Holy Cross where he studied both Political Science and Spanish and previously worked as Mayor McGee’s campaign manager and as Community Relations Manager at the United Way of Central Massachusetts.