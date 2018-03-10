Brendan Crighton Wins State Senate Seat

State Representative Brendan Crighton won his bid to become the next State Senator of the 3rd Essex District which, includes the City of Lynn, and the Towns of Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott. Crighton succeeds Tom McGee who is the new Mayor of Lynn.

“I am incredibly honored and want to thank the voters across this district,” said Crighton. “Through door knocking, phone calls, and neighborhood meetings we’ve had the chance to speak with thousands of residents about a wide range of topics.While the campaign has ended, we look forward to continuing these conversations and working together to help our district reach its full potential.”

Brendan Crighton began his career in public service in 2005 working for State Senator Tom McGee. He was first elected to public office as Ward 5 Lynn City Councilor in 2010 and later was elected as Councilor-At-Large.. In 2015, Brendan was sworn in as State Representative for the 11th Essex District, which includes Lynn and Nahant.

Senator-Elect Brendan Crighton is scheduled to be sworn in by the Governor’s Council and Governor Baker sometime over the next week.