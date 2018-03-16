Hometown News

Boston University Dean’sList

Four Lynn residents have recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Fall semester.

Students recognized for this honor include: Patricia C. Asuncion Santana, Christina M. Hallisey, Daniel J. Soper, Brandon T. Von. Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognizedinstitution of higher education and research. Consisting of 16 schools and colleges, BU offers students more than 250 programs of study in science and engineering, social science and humanities, health science, the arts, and other professional disciplines, along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University’s research and teaching mission. With more than 33,000 students, BU is the fourth-largest private university in the country and a member of the American Association of Universities (AAU), a nonprofit association of 62 of North America’s leading research-intensive institutions.

St. John’s Prep Announces Academic Honors for Second Quarter 2017-2018

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2017–2018 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the second Quarter 2017–2018.

Lynn, MA

Headmaster’s List

Lewis Hopkins ’24

Abraham Mieses ’19

Anthony Smart ’24

Principal’s List

Jacob Carter ’21

Henri Gjoka ’21

George Nikolakopoulos ’21

Honor Roll

Craig Burton ’24

Hunter DiVirgilio ’21

Joseph Gieg ’19

Daniel Gjoka ’19

Kyle Lopez ’19

Kenneth Nguyen ’19

Noah Schott ’20

Jake Valeri ’18

Lynn students graduate Boston University

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 1,954 students in January 2018.

Receiving degrees were Franci Daluz, Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies; Jolanda M. Wesley, Master of Criminal Justice in Criminal Justice.

