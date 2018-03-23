Obituaries 03-20-2018

Felia ‘Phyllis’ Patri

Member of Town Line Bowling League and Dunedin, Florida Community Chorus

Felia “Phyllis” (Gadalis) Patri of Medford, formerly of Malden, died on March 12.

An active member of the Town Line Bowling League as well as the Dunedin Community Chorus in Dunedin, FL., she was the beloved wife of the late Charles, devoted mother of Steven Patri and his wife, Mary Ellen of Lynn, Susan F. Patri of Holbrook and Cindy Patri of Revere, cherished grandmother of Nicole Patri and dear sister of the late Effie Sermos. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. A Funeral Service at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church (Lynn) was followed by interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com