Happy Passover And Happy Easter

One of the most significant religious holidays of the year for Jews and Christians alike occurs this week with the observances of Passover and Easter.

Jews celebrate Passover as a commemoration of their liberation by God from slavery in ancient Egypt and their freedom as a nation under the leadership of Moses.

For Christians, Good Friday and Easter Sunday mark the period when Christ was crucified, but then arose from the dead, thereby confirming that he was the Son of God.

Although both Jews and Christians observe these holidays with great solemnity, these also are occasions when families and friends come together and partake of each other’s company in celebration of the spiritual renewal of their faith.

We wish all of our Jewish and Christian readers a Happy Passover and a Happy Easter.