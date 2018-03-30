Lynn Jets Hockey Team Celebrates Outstanding Season

The Lynn Jets high school hockey team celebrated its successful 2017-18 season at an awards banquet hosted by the Parent Boosters Tuesday night at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield.

The Jets finished with a 13-6-4 record, defeating Latin Academy (5-4) and Shawsheen Tech (3-2) in exciting tournament games before falling to Swampscott (3-2) in the Division 3 North semifinals before a packed house at the Cronin Rink in Revere.

Junior forward Brian Clougherty, who was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, had a prolific season while finishing as the Northeastern Conference’s leading scorer. Included in his fantastic campaign was a hat-trick performance in the Jets’ win over Shawsheen in the Division 3 North quarterfinals. Clougherty and his linemates, his brother, Michael Clougherty, and Johnny DiFillipo accounted for more than 150 points to lead the Jets’ offensive attack.

Jack Gallant was another huge story for the Jets this season, excelling in his first year as a goaltender and delivering clutch performances in the regular season and the tournament. Gallant, who succeeded four-year starting goaltender and NEC Player of the Year Jack Stafford in nets, received the Unsung Hero Award at the banquet.

Head coach Mike Roberts thanked the following school administrators and athletic directors: English Principal Thomas Strangie and AD Dick Newton, Classical Principal Gene Constantino and AD Bill Devin, and Lynn Tech Principal Robert Buontempo, Vice Principal Fred Gallo, and AD Joseph Skeadas.

“I would also like to thank my wife, Melanie, and my children, McKenna and Mikey III, for their support and understanding during the course of this long season,” said Roberts. “Without their dedication to me and this program, I would not be sustain the continued efforts toward the Jets players or the program.

“I also want to thank my mom, dad, and sister for being some of my biggest supporters throughout the season. Also thank you to the coaching staff for countless hours and effort and dedication.

“Thank you to the Lynn Item – Harold Rivera, who is in attendance tonight, and Steve Krause – for their continued coverage of our Jets. And most of all thank you to all the parents, boosters, and players of the program,” concluded Roberts.

Lynn Cable TV sportscaster John Hoffman, who broadcast a number of the Jets’ games, was also an invited guest.