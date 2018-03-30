Two ‘Exceptional Leaders’ Named at St Mary’s:Dr John F Dolan to Serve as Head of School, David Angeramo as Associate Head of School

St. Mary’s, a Catholic, college-preparatory school for students in Grades 6-12, has named John F. Dolan, Ed.D. head of school and David J. Angeramo associate head of school. The appointments mark the successful conclusion of a national search that commenced in December, when former Head of School Grace Cotter Regan left to become president of Boston College High School.

Dolan has an extensive background in enrollment management and advancement at the collegiate level, having worked at universities throughout the country for more than 35 years. He comes to St. Mary’s from Simmons College, where he has served as vice president for enrollment management and athletics since 2014.

Dolan previously was vice president for enrollment management at Le Moyne College, a Jesuit institution, where he led a recruitment effort that resulted in the largest class in the college’s history. Prior to Le Moyne, he served as senior associate vice president for university advancement at Drexel University; vice president for enrollment management at LaSalle University; and CEO of The Catholic Foundation in Denver.

Angeramo has spent the last 23 years at Salem High School, 12 as principal and 11 as a math teacher. He was the co-founder of College Prep Plus, a company assisting students with SAT preparation and the college application process.

“We are very pleased to have identified two exceptional leaders with the ability and vision to move St. Mary’s forward,” said William Mosakowski, chair of the board of trustees. “As we prepare to break ground on our state-of-art STEM building and strengthen collaboration with Sacred Heart School to align K-12 curriculum, we sought experienced leadership for this exciting time in our history.”

Dolan said the St. Mary’s position was attractive for many reasons.

“Paramount is the Catholic identity. The mission and the Catholic tradition excite me the most,” he said. “There are a lot of centers of excellence within the school, from academics to athletics to the investment in a new STEM building. It is clear that St. Mary’s is creating a 21st century learning environment and is an institution on the move.”

Under Dolan’s leadership, enrollment at Simmons has hit record levels. He will bring a data-driven, modern, small-college approach to enrollment management to St. Mary’s, with a goal of generating more inquiries, applications and, ultimately, students.

“John has the ability to steer the entire organization,” Mosakowski said. “He has experience in enrollment and fundraising, which are the lifeblood of a school like St. Mary’s. He is exceptionally well prepared to seize on the opportunities that are available to St. Mary’s.”

Dolan, who started his career in 1982 as a high school teacher in St. Louis, earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Benedictine College in Kansas, a master’s from the University of Denver, and a doctorate from Drexel University.

Angeramo, a Lynn native whose mother, Bertha (Wilkinson ’59), and father-in-law, Richard Carter ’58, are St. Mary’s graduates, is excited to join the St. Mary’s family.

“I’ve known about St. Mary’s my whole life,” he said. “The students I know who have gone there have had a very positive experience. I’ve always had a very favorable impression of the school.”

After spending his entire career in public education, Angeramo is ready to make the transition to a private, Catholic school.

“I’ve been thinking about what my next step would be,” he said. “This is a great fit for me and I look forward to working with the St. Mary’s students, leadership, staff, alumni and supporters.”

“David has had great success managing a high school and improving the academic success of students,” said Elizabeth Molloy Twomey ’52, who chaired the search committee. “He is a seasoned, strong leader who has drawn accolades from his faculty and district administration.”

Angeramo earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Dartmouth College, a master’s in education from Salem State University and a certificate of completion from the Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College.

St. Mary’s entered the search process seeking to hire a head of school, but as it unfolded it became apparent that there were two candidates, with different backgrounds and skill sets that addressed St. Mary’s needs, according to Twomey, who chaired the 9-member search committee. (There was also a 15-member advisory committee that included three current students.)

St. Mary’s identified approximately 100 potential candidates, with the pool initially narrowed to 50. There were 30 people screened and/or interviewed, and five finalists selected.

“We conducted a comprehensive search that gave us a very strong and clear view of what St. Mary’s needs at this time,” Twomey said. “The process yielded two outstanding candidates who will complement each other very well.”

Dolan will primarily focus on strategic planning, enrollment, and advancement, while Angeramo will serve as the chief academic officer for grades 6-12. Interim principal James Ridley will assist in the transition. Dolan and Angeramo will start prior to the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

Dolan lives in East Boston with his wife, Marilyn. They have four children and five grandchildren.

Angeramo and his wife, Tracy, live in Salem. They have two children, both in high school.