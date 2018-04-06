Brendan Crighton Inaugurated as Lynn’s State Senator

Brendan Crighton took the oath of office as the state senator for the Third Essex District during an inauguration ceremony at the State House in Boston.

Crighton was elected in April to the seat that was held previously by Mayor Thomas McGee.

Senate President Harriette Chandler administered the oath of office in front of an audience that included Mr. Crighton’s family, House and Senate colleagues, the Lynn legislative delegation of State Reps. Daniel Cahill, Lori Ehrlich, and Donald Wong, and Mayor McGee.

In praising his parents, Kevin and Diane Crighton Sen. Crighton said, “Thank you for the sacrifices you have made for your children and the example you have set. One of my greatest hopes in life is to be as good a parent to our son as you were to us. I love you.”

Sen. Crighton received a standing ovation from the gathering.