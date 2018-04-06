English Senior Ezemba Receives IAABO Board 130 Courage Award

Lynn English senior basketball captain Dorothy Ezemba was the recipient of the IAABO Board 130 Courage Award at the annual referees’ banquet at the Danversport Yacht Club.

In April, 2017, Ezemba was diagnosed with cancer that required her to receive chemotherapy through the summer, fall, and winter. Ezemba was unable to play this season but she took on a role similar to being a student assistant coach on the bench, supporting her teammates during games.

Ezemba said she had to hold back her tears upon accepting the award.

“It’s really humbling,” said Ezemba. “I never thought I inspired the people around me, but to receive an award like this really makes me happy.”

Ezemba said following the chemotherapy and radiation treatments, she has been “working to get healthy and gain weight back, which I did, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Ezemba thanked her coach, Mackenzie Charles, who “made a huge, positive impact on my life.”

Ezemba, who graduates in June, will attend Salem State where she will study physical therapy.