Lynn English MC JROTC Holds Program Fundraiser

The Lynn English MC JROTC team performs with fine precision at its best. The two drill teams – The Boys Armed Division and the Girls Unarmed Division – have earned multiple awards including championships for their diligence toward this program. The Lynn English Marine Corps JROTC Drill Team fundraiser event was for the JROTC students to participate in the 2018 Marine Corps National Championship in Johnson City, Tennessee, and also at the All Service National Championship in Daytona, Florida, since the teams had qualified as the first region winners of the northeast United States. The boys and girls perform at the Masters Level competing against other programs from different regions. Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Oswald, supervisor, of this program said, “It is hard work, dedication, commitment, and a lot of attention to detail besides being well disciplined”. Opening the program was former State Trooper and Marine Veteran Daniel Clark who sang the National Anthem. The energy flowed throughout the audience watching the drill teams with enthusiasm and with awe during the performance. As Dan Clarks states, “The thing that impresses me so much about Lynn English is the level of dedication from these students. These student-volunteers put so much into this program; it is so incredible. For a public school in the City of Lynn, they have become National Champions. These students have pride instilled within themselves, within their school, and within the United States. It is just so heartfelt that this school is so multi-cultural and to see how all students come together working under the MC JROTC commands. This program instills such a feeling of self-worth, self-confidence, and inspiration. It is so heart-warming to see these students take so much pride of what they need to do”. Sgt. Maj. Oswald and Daniel Clark are proud of these MC JROTC students for what they have accomplished.