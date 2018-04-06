Obituaries 04-03-2018

Dennis C. Revelotis

OF Lynn

Dennis C. Revelotis was born in Lynn on June 13, 1937, son of Charles D. Revelotis and Betty (Chipouras) Revelotis. Dennis was raised and educated in Lynn with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1958, and a master’s in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He also was a graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Management, and the MIT Sloan Senior Management Program.

Dennis was a 35-year employee of M/A-Com located in Burlington, Mass. He attained the senior level of President of the Semiconductor Products Division. He was most proud of his record of 42 consecutive quarters of profitability in the areas he managed.

Married to the former Sophia Maravelias, they shared 55 years of marriage. They have a son Dean D. Revelotis. Father and son were very close and were avid sports fans. Dennis and Sophia enjoyed socializing and traveling. Dennis loved to spend his winters in Florida. He also is survived by his sister Estelle Revelotis of Lynn; his brother-in-law James Maravelias of Lynn; and his sister-in-law Ann Loomos and her husband Peter of Lynnfield, and nieces and nephews.

The Revelotis family has lived in Fuller Pond for 30 years. Dennis was active in community affairs. He was responsible for office computer selection and installation, including setting up the Fuller Pond Village Voice website. He was one of the first to recognize the time had come for professional management to insure the property was properly maintained. He was on various committees through the years pertaining to situations that needed addressing. He organized the Fuller Pond Men’s Club which meets monthly at various restaurants.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visitation on Wednesday at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Middleton, MA, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Andover, Mass. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery Middleton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Mortgage Fund Elimination, 71 Chandler Rd., Andover, MA. 01810.

