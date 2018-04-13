8th Annual Significance Awards Nomination Season

April 13, 2018
The 8th annual Lynn Historical Commission’s Significance Awards nomination season is underway.  Between now and noon, Friday April 13, the Lynn Historical Commission is accepting nominations for the June 5 Awards ceremony.

The Significance Awards are bestowed each year to a deserving example of historic preservation in Lynn. The categories are Residential, Commercial, Public / Open Space, and a Devotion Award to an individual recognized for a preservation project or mission.

Please submit any nominations to Significance Awards Chairs Calvin Anderson or Wendy Joseph, care of Mayor McGee’s office by noon, April 13

