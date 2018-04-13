Islamic Society of the North Shore Holds Open Mosque Day

The Islamic Society of the North Shore “Masjid Us-Salam” held an “Ask A Muslim” Open Mosque Day Sunday at 35 Lynnfield St., Lynn.

The Society welcomed a contingent of local dignitaries, headed by Mayor Thomas McGee, Sen. Brendan Crighton, Councilor-at-Large Brien Field, Police Chief Mike Mageary, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, and Lynn Museum Director Drew Russo, to the event.

Islamic Society leaders thanked the community for their support and helping to promote a better understanding of all faiths in the city.