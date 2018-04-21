Boston North Cancer Assoc will Honor Solimine at May 3 Gala

There isn’t an organization in Lynn that hasn’t been touched by the kindness and generosity of David J. Solimine Sr. and his family.

From his annual efforts for the Item Santa Fund to his substantial donation of scholarships for Lynn students, Solimine has been there for causes of all kinds.

On May 3 at the Hope Begins Here Awards Reception before an expected capacity crowd at the Danversport Yacht Club, the Boston North Cancer Association (BNCA) will be honoring David J. Solimine Sr., founder and director of Solimine Funeral Homes and long-standing business leader, philanthropist, and community volunteer.

It’s an especially meaningful award for the 82-year-old Solimine, who became a member of the board of the Boston North Association more than 30 years ago when it was known as the Lynn Cancer Association.

Solimine is the recipient of the Hope Begins Here Award “in recognition of his service to BNCA, his charitable endeavors, and his commitment to the care of residents throughout the Boston North communities.”

Solimine said he was humbled when he learned he would be the major award recipient at the event.

“I’m completely honored because I’ve worked with the group for many years and the Association surprised me when they asked me to accept this award,” said Solimine. “It’s usually been physicians in the field who have been given this award, so I feel pretty special as a regular layman to receive it.”

On a personal level, Solimine and his wife, Mary Jane Solimine, are both cancer survivors. David had prostate cancer surgery in 2006. Mary Jane had breast cancer and went through chemotherapy treatments.

“We’re both cancer survivors and we’re both cancer free and we’re grateful for it,” said David. “Because of that and the many great things that this organization does, we continue to support it.”

The Association’s mandate has been to support and fund cancer-related educational activities in local schools, seminars for nurses, technologists, therapists, and social workers, and equipment purchases in surgery, medicine, pathologoly, diagnostic radiology, and radiation oncology.

In addition to the award presentation to Solimine, BNCA scholarships (which are named in his honor) will be awarded to high-achieving North Shore medical students.

Solimine’s family will be on hand as the legendary Lynn community leader steps to the podium to receive the award. Solimine is so revered by the Association that he will be given three introductions: by his lifelong friend, Nick Meninno, founder of Meninno Construction, his grandson, Joel Solimine, and his son, David Solimine Jr.

The family has another big day approaching as Mary Jane Solimine, a pillar of the community as well, celebrates her 85th birthday on April 25.

(Information from the BNCA, including the description of the award, was used in the compilation of this story).