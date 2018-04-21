Sagan Realtors Merges with Harborside Sotheby’s International

Sagan Realtors and Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty (Harborside SIR) announced that they have merged and will now operate as Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty. The merger strengthens their presence in Swampscott and Marblehead and further expands the company’s reach across Essex County. With this combination, Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty has grown to over 75 independent sales associates.

“We are a local independent company with deep roots in the community. Our team will continue to honor its legacy of caring for the community and our clients as we elevate our level of service, expand our resources and broaden our marketing reach. Merging with Harborside SIR and the affiliation with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand provides our team with greater access to the most current, ground-breaking, and effective tools and marketing networks to help our clients reach their real estate goals. The essence of our business model remains the same, locally owned and independently operated. We will continue to treat our clients like family and be active philanthropic contributors to the community, ” notes Phyllis Sagan, former broker/owner of Sagan Realtors, who will become President of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Merging with Sagan Realtors, which has such a rich heritage in Swampscott, Marblehead and throughout the North Shore combined with our strong presence in these markets, will position Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty as one of the area’s top brokerages. Our shared goal is to continue to expand and evolve our services and marketing programs to deliver exceptional service to our valued clients,” says Michael Cannuscio, Partner.

Sagan Realtors’ Shari Sagan McGuirk and Julie Sagan will become Partners at the firm along with Michael Cannuscio, Matt Dolan and Dick McKinley, former owners of Harborside (SIR).

Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty is a newly formed real estate agency on Boston’s North Shore whose leadership has run preeminent North Shore real estate companies for a combined 50 years. The company will maintain offices in Swampscott and Marblehead. Visit SaganHarborside.com to learn more.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the company’s brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.