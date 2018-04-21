Southern Maine Community College to Welcome Lynn Students

Lynn students are gearing up for a trip to Maine. The School Committee have approved a field trip for students from the city’s English, Classical and Tech schools to Portland, Maine to visit Southern Maine Community College. About 32 students will be taking the trip to SMCC to tour the campus and hear from school officials there as part of the school’s talent search program.

The school was previously known as Southern Maine Technical College and its curriculum still leans heavily towards career and trade-oriented education that many students see as more practical than the curriculums that other schools offer. SMCC differs from many other community colleges in that it offers on-campus housing, a rarity for colleges that only offer two-year degrees.

Jimmy McDonald, a former Lynn teacher, spoke to the committee about the purpose of the trip and the opportunities he felt SMCC could offer to less privileged students.

“We have some programs that aren’t offered locally such as automotive technology and cardiovascular technology and its low cost. Our program tries to work with first-generation, low-income students. Students can attend, be fed and have housing for approximately $14,000. We’re trying to expose these students to different opportunities.”