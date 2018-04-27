NSCC Students Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa’s All Massachusetts Academic Team

North Shore Community College (NSCC) students Egbert Sayers of Lynn and Robert Cook of Amesbury were among 34 Massachusetts community college students named to Phi Theta Kappa’s All-Massachusetts Academic Team.

Student awardees were honored and presented with medallions and certificates during a ceremony held in the MA House of Representatives chamber, which featured remarks from State Sen. Michael Moore and Dr. Pat Marshall, Deputy Commissioner at the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. Dr. Valerie Roberson, president of Roxbury Community College, served as the mistress of ceremonies.

Students are eligible for nomination by their College president if they have earned a minimum cumulative 3.5 GPA and have significant community service. Sayers is a computer science major with a 3.925 GPA who will transfer to UMASS Amherst this fall. Cook, who has a 3.844 GPA, will graduate with a degree in fire protection and plans to continue his education at Salem State University.

“These students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and community service. They will be outstanding leaders in their communities and chosen professions. We’re so proud of them for what they have achieved and what they will continue to accomplish,” said NSCC President Patricia A. Gentile.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is the international honor society of two-year colleges. PTK has recognized and encouraged scholarship among community college students for 99 years while promoting the academic integrity of the associate degree program.