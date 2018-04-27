St Mary’s Varsity Club Induction May 11

Eight standout athletes, one coach and two championship teams will be honored at the St. Mary’s Varsity Club induction, which will take place May 11 in the Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium.

The 2018 Varsity Club inductees are: David Brown ’89, Bill Devin ’60, Kerry Domohowski ’07, Abby Gauthier ’08, Chuck Howard ’81, Jim Mello ’75, Brian Mulvey ’82, Gene Murray ’59, former football coach Matt Durgin, and the 2005 and 2006 state champion golf teams.

Brown became the school’s second 1,000-point scorer when he eclipsed the mark his senior year. He coached St. Mary’s to a state championship in 2016. Devin was a two-time team MVP and All-Catholic selection in football, earning a scholarship to the University of Rhode Island. He was also team MVP in baseball.

Domohowski was one of the best soccer players in school history. She was a four-year starter, Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic and EMass Div. 3 Player of the Year. Gauthier helped put the girls hockey team on the map, playing a leading role in the 2005 and 2008 state championships. She finished her career with 158 points and earned a scholarship to Providence College.

Howard is one of the best pitchers ever at St. Mary’s, finishing his career with a 24-0 record and, after a year of prep school, earning a scholarship to Providence College. Mello was a starter in baseball, football and basketball. A standout catcher, he played professionally in the Detroit Tigers system.

Mulvey was a three-sport captain (football, basketball, baseball) who played on the 1981 EMass champion basketball team. He has coached multiple sports at St. Mary’s for more than 30 years. Murray was an All-Catholic selection in football who was considered one of the best linemen on the North Shore. He earned a scholarship to Holy Cross.

Durgin, who completed an exceptional 10-year run as football coach in 2017, is the school’s leader in wins (89) and winning percentage (77). His teams won four sectional titles and three league championships. The 2005 and 2006 golf teams won MIAA Div. 3 state championships. In 2006, the Spartans were 35 strokes better than the second-place team in the state meet.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $50 and available by visiting stmaryslynn.com/varsityclub, emailing kim.dorgan@stmaryslynn.com or calling 781-586-2067.