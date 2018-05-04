Gannon Golfers Take Advantage of Warmer May Temperatures

Golfing weather finally arrived Wednesday with temperatures hitting the mid-80s, and golfers started hitting the links early at Gannon Municipal Golf Course in Lynn.

Among the foursomes teeing off for a round of golf in the morning sun were Frank Poska, T.P. Geaney, Dennis Geaney, and Bob Smith.

“The course looks great, there have been an awful lot of improvement out there,” said Dennis Geaney as he approached the first tee. “The city of Lynn should be really proud of what we have here.”

Geaney, a 30-year member of Gannon, was excited about the summer-like weather.

“We didn’t have any spring at all and all of sudden here it comes,” he said, smiling. “We have the sun shining on our faces.”

Geaney said he plays about three or four days a week at Gannon. His love of the game dates back to his youth.

“I was a caddy at the Kernwood Country Club right through college,” said Geaney, who attended St. Mary’s High School and Northeastern University.

Frank Poska was happy to be playing alongside his regular foursome.

“I’m lucky to be out here playing golf with these guys,” said Poska.

Improvements continuing at Gannon

Head professional David Sibley said the reshaping of the fourth green, construction of new cart paths, and mounding around the golf course are continuing.

Sibley announced that the Opening Day Tournament for men and women will be held this weekend. The men’s and women’s club championships will be held throughout the month of July. Ben Freedman is the reigning men’s defending champion while Mary Hunt is the reigning ladies’ champion.

Gannon’s popular junior golf program for boys and girls will return on Mondays in the summer. This year Gannon junior golfers will be competing in a league against other teams in the area.

Sibley welcomed the warmer weather.

“We’re just starting to get busy with the weather turning for the positive on us,” said Sibley, who is in his fifth year as head pro. “We’re expecting a great season.”