Gateway North Apartments Set to Open this Summer

Full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties (http://www.peabodyproperties.com) is pleased to announce that Gateway North Apartments in Lynn plans to start welcoming residents this summer.

With the lottery recently completed and lease-up currently in place, Gateway North Apartments’ marketing and leasing partner, Peabody Properties, has been busy with interviews and getting residents set to move in. Response to the lottery was tremendous for this vibrant new community, generating over 1,500 applications. At this point in time, applications are still being accepted for the 70% Area Medium Income (AMI) workforce housing apartments and the market rate apartments. For additional information regarding the rents and income limits, please visit livegateway-north.com.

Centrally located in Lynn’s Sagamore Hill District, this mixed-income, mixed-use apartment community of one-, two- and three-bedrooms also enjoys ground-floor commercial space. This ideal location, across from the North Shore Community College and two blocks from the commuter rail station, allows for an easy commute into Boston, less than 30 minutes away! For those who truly appreciate and enjoy the great outdoors, Lynn is the perfect place for community gatherings and festivals. The Lynn Woods Reservation, the second largest municipal park in the U.S., offers scenic trails for hiking, running, horseback riding, cross-country skiing and nature walks. The City of Lynn also benefits from its coastal beauty with the seashore and the Nahant Beach Reservation close by and several cultural arts venues. Gateway’s community amenities include a fitness center, entertainment lounge, media room, cyber café, bicycle storage and on-site parking. Whether residents are relocating for a new job, starting a new career or a new family, or about to enjoy an empty nest, they’ll enjoy all that Gateway North has to offer.

“Lynn is experiencing significant family growth and the neighborhood is undergoing a renaissance,” said Peggy Phelps, Gateway North Project Manager.

Developer Thomas Bauer, Hub Holdings, continued, “We’ve assembled a very talented team – with tremendous residential experience – to produce Gateway North for the community.”

For more information about Gateway North Apartments, please visit http://livegateway-north.com.

Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 12,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List, as well as a 2017 Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe and 2018 Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.