Lynn Classical Athletes Moving On to Colleges

Several Lynn Classical student-athletes will be continuing their sports careers in college. Pictured at a ceremony

at the school Tuesday are some of the incoming college freshmen. Front row, from left, are Melvin Nieves (UMass/Dartmouth), Matt Gisonno (UMass/Dartmouth), Adam Washington (UMass/Dartmouth), Jeylly Medrano (Westfield State University), Sean Devin (Worcester State University), Kevin Durant (Framingham

State University), and Michael Clougherty (Junior Hockey). Back row, from left, are Vice Principal Dennis Thompson, Ishmael Johnson (Franklin Pierce University), Tyrese Joseph (Anna Maria College), Elie Kalambayi (UMass/Lowell), Director of Athletics Bill Devin, Ahmed Joloaso (Anna Maria College), AJ Luciano (Mass. Maritime Academy), Dan Lilja (Dean College), and Vice Principal Amy Dunn.