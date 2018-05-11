Boston North Cancer Assoc Honors David J Solimine Sr

Boston North Cancer Association presented David J. Solimine Sr. with the prestigious Hope Begins Here Award in recognition of his service to BNCA, his charitable endeavors, and his commitment to the care of residents throughout Boston North communities.

Kevin S. McCarthy, vice president of BNCA, who grew up in Lynn, praised Solimine for his generosity and kindness and his deep commitment to the health and well being of North Shore residents.

Nick Mennino, who was the best man at the wedding of David J. Solimine Sr. and Mary Jane Solimine, son David J. Solimine Jr., and grandson Joel Solimine provided the introduction for the award recipient.

Solimine founded the Solimine Funeral Homes in 1965. He and his wife, Mary Jane (Melanson) raised four children, David Solimine Jr., Susan Solimine, Diane Edgett, and Kristen Steriti. They have 14 grandchildren.

A lifelong Lynn resident and graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1953, Mr. Solimine takes deep pride in his community roots. A dedicated and active community leader, Mr. Solimine has served on numerous boards and committees and is a member of several organizations.

In a gracious acceptance speech, Mr. Solimine acknowledge the support and love he shared with his wife, Mary Jane, who also received a standing ovation from the large crowd in attendance at the Danversport Yacht Club. He spoke about the outstanding work that BNCA has done throughout its long history. Mr. Solimine also paid tribute to the late Mary Barbuzzi, who was a member of the BNCA Board of Directors for more than ten years.

Drawing upon his fine sense of humor, Mr. Solimine said he intended to make a wager on the racehorse, Solomini (different spelling) in the Kentucky Derby. Alas, Solomini did not win Saturday’s race, but David J. Solimine will forever be a champion in the hearts and minds of North Shore residents for his service to the BNCA.

Mr. Solimine also presented a scholarship named in his honor to Lynn English High School senior Dorothy Ezemba, who is continuing her brave battle against cancer. A member of the Lynn English basketball team, Dorothy will be attending UMass/Lowell.

Cameron Greenleaf, a senior at Lynn Classical High School, was the recipient of the Mary Barbuzzi Memorial Scholarship. Cameron will attend UMass/Lowell.