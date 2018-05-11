Dax Billingsley Honored by Positive Coaching Alliance

Dax Billingsley, one of the most outstanding student-athletes in the City of Lynn, was honored as a recipient of the Positive Coaching Alliance Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship at the Jeans and Jerseys: PCA’s Positive Impact Celebration April 25 at the Hotel Commonwealth, Boston.

Billingsley is a senior at Lynn English High School, where he is currently winding down his multi-sport career as a member of the varsity baseball team.

Billingsley was selected as one of the six award recipients in New England among hundreds of candidates. PCA selects Triple-Impact Competitors based on their essays explaining how they meet three criteria: personal mastery (making oneself better), leadership (making one’s teammates better), and honoring the game (making the game better), and on letters of support from school administrators, coaches, and teammates attesting to how the applicants exemplify Triple-Impact Competitor principles.

Beth O’Neill Maloney, executive director of PCA-New England, praised Billingsley and the other award recipients.

“This group of student-athletes is exceptional,” said O’Neill Maloney.”After reading their applications and references and meeting with each of them, I am impressed by their willingness to work hard, put team above self, and carry the lessons learned on the field with them as they move forward in life. PCA is proud to award scholarships to each student.”

Billingsley, who was joined at the VIP table of award recipient by his parents, Brian and Dina, was able to converse with sports celebrities at the dinner, including Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy and four-time women’s hockey Olympic medalist Angela Ruggiero.

Dick Newton, a former star athlete himself at Lynn English and the school’s athletic director, said that Billingsley has excelled in sports and academics and is highly respected as a student leader.

“I congratulate Dax on receiving this prestigious award,” said Newton. “He played three sports and he dedicated himself academically and athletically, which we like to see at Lynn English. He’s an excellent role for our underclassmen, and we wish him well in college.”

Billingsley will be continuing his athletic career at Rivier College in Nashua, N.H.