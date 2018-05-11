Lynn Receives MassDEP Award

The City of Lynn’s Water and Sewer Commission was one of several cities and towns in the state to receive special recognition this week from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

Each year in recognition of National Drinking Water Week the MassDEP awards cities and towns across Massachusetts with the annual Public Drinking Water System Award.

Lynn and 70 other cities and towns will receive the award during a special ceremony at the State House to honor drinking water professionals, while acknowledging certain noteworthy accomplishments that involve excellent water service to the public.

“The Commonwealth requires our water systems to deliver safe, clean drinking water, and each of the 776 systems has answered the call with exemplary service again and again,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton. “The Baker-Polito Administration is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s select group of drinking water professionals whose accomplishments in this field rises above the already demanding work and earned this special merit.”

Lynn received the award in the category of “Medium and Large Community Systems” that serve residential communities with a population of 3,301 to 49,999 for medium and more than 50,000 for large.

“Massachusetts residents and businesses are fortunate to have so many outstanding public water systems that combine to perform a vital essential service,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “There are many great public water systems that submit the proper reports and important test results in a timely way. But we have determined that these systems deserve special recognition and commendation today for their excellent service to the public.”

According to the MassDEP May 6 through 12 is “National Drinking Water Week” and a time to recognize the importance of source-water protection, water quality and conservation, as well as the value, importance and fragility of the Commonwealth’s water resources.

MassDEP works with drinking water utilities like the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission to make sure that the water delivered to consumers meets all federal and state standards and is clean and abundant.

The tasks facing public water systems continue to be extremely challenging. The drinking water infrastructure in many communities is aging and presents daunting resource demands. The nation continues to be challenged by new and emerging drinking water contaminants associated with an industrial society.