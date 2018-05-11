Obituaries 05-08-2018

Joseph Little

Of Lynn

Joseph G. Little of Lynn passed away on May 1 after a brief illness with his loving son, Joseph Little, Jr. by his side.

Born in Dorchester on June 2, 1957, he was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Liz) O’Hara of Revere and step father of Shannon O’Hara and her daughter, Lydia. Joseph also leaves his brother, John Little of Cape Coral, Florida and his wife, Joan, his sisters, Cheryl Antonik of Quincy and Denise Mackey of Lynn and her husband, Dan of Cape Coral, Florida; his nieces: Christina Perez, Yanique Healy and Janel Mackey and nephews: Peter O’Neill, Jason Antonik and Nicholas Mackey; great nephews: Lisandro Ramirez, Lyric and Devon Healy and his great niece, Te`a.

A Celebration and Thanksgiving of Joe’s Life will be held on May 16 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 8 Prospect St., Saugus with a reception immediately following in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes or the American Heart Association in his memory will be appreciated.