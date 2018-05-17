Gannon Golf Report:Head Professional David Sibley is Available for Golf Lessons

The golf season has arrived at Gannon Municipal Golf Course, and in addition to his other responsibilities as the head golf professional at the Lynn facility, David Sibley is available as an instructor of golf lessons for beginners and long-time players.

“We do a lot of short-game (putting, chipping) lessons at Gannon,” said Sibley. “We don’t have a driving range, so when people want to do full-swing lessons, I have the opportunity to use the range at Beverly Golf and Tennis.”

Sibley said that lessons can certainly help golfers improve their scores.

“The short game is so important so lessons can definitely help a golfer cut strokes off their rounds,” said Sibley.

Tournament Schedule

This weekend Gannon will host the Chris Danahy Scholarship Tournament with men’s and women’s divisions. The Memorial Day Tournament is set for the holiday weekend while the Spring Fourball commences on June 1.

Construction to be completed soon

David Silbley said the construction of the new golf cart paths should be completed soon.

“By June 1, everything should be paved and ready to go, and set for full-time play,” reported Sibley.

Looking for the First Ace

Silbley said no one has recorded a hole-in-one yet at Gannon this season. A hole-in-one is a magical achievements in golf, comparable to bowling a perfect game or hitting for the cycle in baseball.

Does the Gannon PGA professional have any aces on his career scorecard?

“I have two holes-in-one on the course I grew up in back in Maine,” said Sibley.

Gannon usually averages two holes-in-one per season, said Sibley. “It’s a very rare thing and quite an achievement for a golfer,” he said.

Junior Golf Program begins July 9

Sibley has announced that the free junior golf clinic will begin on Monday, July 9. Boys and girls, ages 6-16, are welcomed to participate in the program that includes weekly instruction.

The Gannon Golf Report will appear each week in the

Lynn Journal. Sponsored by Golf Facilities Management Inc.