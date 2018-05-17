Hoffman Announces 13th Annual LETV High School Awards Program

John Hoffman, sportscaster for LETV/Channel 15, has announced that the 13th annual LETV/Channel 15 All-Star Sports Awards Banquet will be held on Sunday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Lynn Classical High School.

Awards will be presented to student-athletes from Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Lynn Tech, and St. Mary’s High School in recognition of their accomplishments during the fall and winter sports seasons.

The sponsors of the event are John’s Roast Beef and Harrington’s Trophies and Awards.

Hoffman, who is celebrating his 54th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jean, this week, will return to his customary role of master of ceremonies for the awards program.

A buffet dinner, catered by Taso Nikolakopoulos and his staff at John’s Roast Beef, will follow the awards program.