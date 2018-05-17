It’s Official:St Mary’s Leadership Transition Set

St. Mary’s announced the timeline of when the new leadership team will begin its work.

John Dolan will assume the position of head of school at St. Mary’s School on June 1, while David Angeramo will start as associate head of school on July 1, according to board of trustees chair William Mosakowski.

Mary Delaney, who has been serving as interim head of school since December, will leave St. Mary’s on May 31. “The entire St Mary’s community will be forever grateful to Mary for her expertise, time and commitment during this transition,” Mosakowski said.

James Ridley, who has been interim principal since 2015, will leave on June 30. “Jim is a well-respected educator who has been a stabilizing influence from the day he arrived at St. Mary’s,” Mosakowski said. “We will remain indebted to Jim for his service during his three years of leadership.”

Both Delaney and Ridley will be available to the new leadership on a consulting basis through the summer.

As head of school, Dolan will primarily focus on enrollment, strategic planning and advancement. Angeramo, in addition to serving as principal and chief academic officer at St. Mary’s, will take on advisory responsibilities for Sacred Heart School as it transitions to a Spanish immersion/STEM school and is reconfigured as a pre-K through Grade 5 school in 2020.

Dolan has an extensive background in enrollment management and advancement at the collegiate level, having worked at universities throughout the country for more than 35 years. He comes to St. Mary’s from Simmons College, where he has served as vice president for enrollment management and athletics since 2014.

Dolan previously worked at Le Moyne College, Drexel University, LaSalle University, the University of Denver and at The Catholic Foundation in Denver. He started his career in 1982 as a high school teacher in St. Louis. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Benedictine College in Kansas, a master’s from the University of Denver, and a doctorate from Drexel University.

Angeramo has spent the last 23 years at Salem High School, including 12 as principal. He was the co-founder of College Prep Plus, a company assisting students with SAT preparation and the college application process. Angeramo earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Dartmouth College, a master’s in education from Salem State University and a certificate of completion from the Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College.

“We are very confident that John and David are the right leaders, at the right time, for St. Mary’s,” Mosakowski said. “These are critical moments for our community, as we prepare to break ground on our state-of-art STEM building and formalize our collaboration with Sacred Heart School. We are excited for this new chapter of St. Mary’s legacy.”