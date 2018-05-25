Menervia Akers Hosts High Tea Gala at Lynn Museum

This High Tea Party concept was created by Menervia Akers. She wanted to create a memorable event in the community during Mother’s Day weekend. She presented the bold concept to Marcia Chrysostom of Lynn.

We wanted to bring social events to the community…a great way to gather and socialize with friends and family. We wanted to create a memorable event that everyone deserves to feel special while enjoying the ambiance at Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts, indulge in shrimp, cheese and cracker, fine savory finger sandwiches and sweet petit pastries, and sip HIGH TEA & champagne.

During the Pre-Mother’s Day, High Tea Gala event, Award Ceremony to honor Mother of the Year Award and In Memory of Bernice “Niecee” Nash Award presented by Master of Ceremonies Mr. Darrell Murkison of Lynn.

The opening of ceremony was Reverend Dr. Victoria Weinstein, Minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn. Winner of the Mother of the Year was Mrs. Henrietta Cooper of Lynn, and the winner of the In Memory of Bernice “Niecee” Nash Award was 94 year old Ms. Elsie Shelton of Lynn. During the Hat Parade. Most stylish award also went to Ms. Elsie Shelton, who wore a yellow ensemble oversized brooch, and topped with a fantastic yellow tulle hat.

Live entertainment was spot on! Cellist Marshunda Smith of Wenham, “Ms. Smith and the Scoops.” Soloist, Mr. Julio Bare of Lynn also performed during the event.

We would like to give special thanks to the generous contributors; Ocean Wave Cleaning Co. LLC, Mr. Thomas Materazzo, Treadwell’s Ice Cream, Tonya Nash of Tops, and Passionate Private Home Care.

We would like to give thanks to all volunteers, services provided and Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts.

We would like to take this time to thank you for choosing BASH SOIREE EVENTS to spend your afternoon at the 1st annual Mother’s Day Weekend HIGH TEA GALA. We will see you next year.