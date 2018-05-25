Sports 05-22-2018

Classical coach Richard looking forward to Holland Softball Tournament

By Cary Shuman

The Lynn Classical softball team has some momentum heading into the Holland Memorial Softball Tournament that begins Saturday at Grace Rogato Field.

The Lady Rams reached their goal of qualifying for the State Tournament last Saturday with a 5-1 win over Saugus. In the previous game, freshman pitcher Brooke Warren tossed what is believed to be the first perfect game in school history (see related story).

But can Classical continue is late-season surge and defeat the one team that has stood in its way so often in the past: the always-tough St. Mary’s High School Lady Spartans?

Classical will play St. Mary’s Saturday at 8 p.m. in the feature game of the opening night doubleheader. Lynn English plays Swampscott in the first game.

Classical coach Erica Richard, who won three titles in four years when she was a standout player at St. Mary’s, said there’s always a lot of pride on the line when Classical plays St. Mary’s.

“It’s a big rivalry and it means a lot to the girls – it’s something you look forward to all year,” said Richard. “We’re looking forward to it this year because I feel all the teams in the Holland are in a similar place and it’s anybody’s title and everyone is pumped up.”

Classical hasn’t won the Holland title since Chris Warren piloted the team to the crown eight years ago.

“We haven’t won it in awhile so my girls are going in hungry and they want to prove that we can do it this year,” said Richard.

Reigning All-Conference pitcher Tori Adams will be back on the mound in the Holland. Adams was slated to pitch against Everett Wednesday after being sidelined last week by a concussion. Warren filled in admirably during Adams’s absence.

Richard will look to Meaghan Leavitt, Johnna Calder, Kayla Morrill, Rebecca Walker, Amanda Wilkins, and Kiara Edmonds to power the offense in the tournament. Edmonds displayed her power earlier this season with a fence-clearing home run at Salem.

Richard is expecting a big crowd for the annual showdown with St. Mary’s.

“Eight o’clock is late, but I hope our fans stay up late to come watch,” said Richard kiddingly.

Gannon Golf Report

Gannon will host LACC Golf Tournament on Aug. 6

The Lynn Area Chamber of Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 6 at the Gannon Golf Course, 60 Great Woods Road, Lynn.

Christine Neals, LACC communications and marketing manager, said the organization has begun its promotion of the tournament and expects more than 100 golfers to participate in the event.

Salem Five Bank will be the “Golf Ball Sponsor” of the tournament. The golf balls used in the tournament will have the Salem Five logo.

Golfers will compete in foursomes. There will be longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

“We’re looking forward to the tournament, which a major fundraiser for the Chamber,” said Neals. “We’re seeking sponsors for the tournament and the tee signs and prize donors for the raffle drawing and auction.”

The cost to enter the tournament is $175 per golfer ($600 for foursomes) which includes a post-tournament dinner. Dinner is $35.

Neals said that Gannon club professional Dave Sibley and his staff have been very helpful in the planning of the tournament.

Sibley took the time to wish good luck to outgoing LACC President and CEO Leslie Gould, who will be moving on to head the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m very sad to hear that Leslie is leaving the Chamber,” said Sibley. “She did a great job and I’m sure she’ll do a great job in Beverly.”

Chirs Danahy Scholarship Tournament Results

The Chris Danahy Scholarship Tournament was held this past weekend with 23 teams competing in the fundraising event.

The team of Matt Civiello, Matt DeBenedictis, Mike Sullivan, and Russ Clark won the tournament with a two-day score of 173.

The other top five finishers were:

2nd Place: Mike Marks, Ron Young, David Brady, and Terry Carney (175)

3rd Place: Stan Glowacz, Bill Sheehan, David Splaine, and Paul Zaniboni (176)

4th Place: Vinny Gemma, Bob Breslow, Whitey LeBlanc, and Kyle Brownell (179)

5th Place: Justin Young, Chuck Carroll, Brian DeCandia, and John Markee (179)

Round of the Day:

Saturday (53) Mike Marks, Ron Young, David Brady, and Terry Carney

Sunday (118) Stan Glowacz, Bill Sheehan, David Splaine, and Paul Zaniboni

Wise wins on PGA Tour

David Sibley said the victory in the Byron Nelson Classic by 21-year-old Aaron Wise is a big breakthrough for the young golfer who was born in South Africa and grew up in California.

“I believe the win earns him a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an invitation to the next four majors (US Open, British Open, PGA, The Masters),” said Sibley. “It’s a life-changing experience when you win a PGA tournament. It means a lot.”

Memorial Day Ceremony Monday

Gannon Golf Course will play tribute to its deceased members at the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning at the club.

David Solimine Sr. will lead the program that is well attended each year.