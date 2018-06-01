Costanza Gets First Team Honors on the Northeast-10 Conference All-Conference Team

Former St. Mary’s baseball star Matt Costanza was recently announced on the Northeast -10All Conference, taking First Team honors at the utility position, following an outstanding 2018 season on the hill, at bat and on the field.

Matt led the Yellow Jackets in a few different categories, a batting average of .329, hitting 10 doubles, scoring 26 RBI’s and having an ERA of .297. In March, Costanza threw a complete game and upset #6 ranked University of New Haven, taking a win with a 2-0 score. In the shut-out outing, Matt gave up a mere six hits and one walk, and having 6 K’s to his credit during that game as well. This outing got him named NE-10 Pitcher of the Week and East Region Pitcher of the Week as well for his accomplishments in that series.

Costanza’s season didn’t stop there, named AIC’s Second Year Student Athlete of the Year, Matt had 16 multi-hit games, which included a 3-5 with 1 RBI and a 3-4 game with 2 RBI’s in a crucial win over the College of St. Rose. Between March 10 and March 22, Matt Costanza piled up an 11-game hitting streak