Lynn Students Earn Academic Honors from St John’s Prep

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the third quarter of the 2017–2018 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the third Quarter 2017–2018.

Lynn

Headmaster’s List

Lewis Hopkins ’24

Anthony Smart ’24

Principal’s List

Jacob Carter ’21

Hunter DiVirgilio ’21

Kyle Lopez ’19

Abraham Mieses ’19

Honor Roll

Henri Gjoka ’21

Darryl Matvichuk ’19

Kenneth Nguyen ’19

Jake Valeri ’18