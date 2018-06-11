Red Sox Will Honor Harry Agganis at Greek Heritage Night on June 27

The Boston Red Sox will be honoring one of Lynn’s greatest sports legends, Harry Agganis, at Greek Heritage Night on Wednesday, June 27 at Fenway Park.

Agganis, who graduated from Lynn Classical High School before going on to play quarterback at Boston University and later first base for the Boston Red Sox, will be recognized during a special ceremony before the Angels-Red Sox game.

Sox officials are expected to unveil a permanent, memorial plaque at the park that will pay tribute to Harry Agganis, who played in two seasons (1954-55) for the Red Sox before his passing at the age of 26.

Greg Agganis will be one of the representatives of the Agganis family in attendance participating in the ceremony and the first pitch.

Lynn Classical High School will have more than 100 of its students, administrators, faculty, and alumni in attendance for the Agganis tribute.

The Red Sox have been generous contributors to the Harry Agganis Foundation. Each year the Red Sox donate scholarships to graduating high school students that are presented on the opening day of Agganis Classics Week.

Paul Halloran, director of Agganis Classic Week, has organized the premier, post-graduate competition for area high school athletes in memory of Agganis. The week of All-Star games culminates with the annual Harry Agganis Football Classic at Manning Field.

Bill Devin, director of athletics at Lynn Classical, commended the Red Sox organization for their plans to recognize Agganis.

“Harry Agganis was the most prolific athlete ever to play at Lynn Classical High School,” said Devin. “He is a legend that put Classical on the map nationally in football and baseball. His greatness is known throughout the country, not only as an incredible athlete but as a tremendous person. I commend the Red Sox organization for honoring this outstanding West Lynn legend on June 27 at Fenway Park.”