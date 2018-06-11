Sports 06-05-2018

Gannon Golf Report

Gannon Junior Golf Clinic will begin on July 9

What could be better for a young golfer than to learn the game from a PGA Head professional, play a round each week at Gannon, and enjoy a summer morning with friends and classmates?

And the price for that wonderful, weekly experience: free of charge.

Gannon Head Professional David Sibley has announced that the club’s Junior Golf Clinic will commence on Monday, July 9 and conclude with a cookout following the final session on July 30.

Former Gannon Professional Mike Foster started the Junior Golf Clinic 25 years ago, with perennial Women’s Club champion Tara Johnson Friedman, always on hand to help the young golfers advance in their skills.

Boys and girls, ages 6 through 16, are welcomed to participate in the clinic.

Gannon Fourball Tournament opens

Sixteen men’s teams and eight women’s teams have advanced in the Gannon Fourball Tournament that continues this weekend.

The women’s championship duo will be crowned on Sunday while the men’s championship duo will be crowned on Saturday, June 16.

Sibley will be rooting for Phil Mickelson

David Sibley said he will be rooting for Phil Mickelson in the U.S. Open that gets underway next Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southhampton (N.Y.).

“My favorite player is Tiger Woods, but personally I would love to see Phil Mickelson win, which for him would complete the career Grand Slam,” said Sibley.

Mickelson has six, second-place finishes in the U.S. Open.

While he’ll be in Mickelson’s corner, Sibley expects one of the younger PGA stars, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Ricky Fowler, or Dustin Johnson, to walk away with the trophy.

Golf Outings at Gannon set for next week

Gannon will host the St. Mary’s High School Annual golf tournament Monday at the club.

The Lynn Fireworks Fund tournament fundraiser will be held Friday, June 15.

There are openings in each tournament and a buffet dinner follows the rounds of golf.