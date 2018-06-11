Wayne Alarm Celebrates 50 Years in Business

Wayne Alarm celebrated 50 years in business. President Ralph Sevinor began to develop a working alarm system at an early age of 12 soon after his family home was burglarized. From that time onward he became very skillful in producing security systems to this day. The business opened in 1968. It later began to expand by acquiring other security companies in New England. Wayne Alarm has three offices – Lynn, Nantucket, and Bedford.

As Ralph Sevinor said, “Lynn and other North Shore communities have been fantastic to our business, and we are looking forward to another 50 years in alarm security. We are here to stay and very excited what is going on in the technological field and seeing how rapidly it is moving ahead”.

Wayne Alarm Security System is keeping up with the new lines of development, and the company looks forward to the next generation in alarm security.