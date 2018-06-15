City Council News

The project to restore the aging Lynn Commons is one step closer to a reality following this week’s Lynn City Council meeting.

At Tuesday night’s Lynn City Council meeting, council members voted in favor of authorizing Mayor Thomas McGee to begin the process of applying for a PARC (Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities) grant to begin the process of rehabbing the Lynn Commons.

The vote authorizes Mayor McGee to execute all necessary documents, agreements, applications and contracts in order to secure the crucial PARC grant in the amount of $580,000 for the construction and design of the Lynn Commons Restoration Project.

In December of last year the Council voted to authorize former Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy of Lynn to begin the process of moving forward in securing grant funding to complete the Lynn Common project.

With McGee becoming the new mayor in January, the Council had to reauthorization the Mayor’s Office to seek the $580,000 needed for Phase III of the project.

Mayor McGee can now solicit PARC grant money from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs who is offering reimbursable grants to cities and towns looking to enhance and preserve public open spaces.

The ultimate goal of the Lynn Common Restoration Project is to improve infrastructure, greenspace and pathways with the main focus on enhancing available space to adequately host major events and activities on the Common.

Public hearings before the council

Also on Tuesday night the Lynn City Council voted on a few public hearing agenda items.

First, the Council voted in favor of a motion to table a vote on a sign permit for Dunkin’ Donuts at 577 Walnut St.

Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee owner Jason Pino applied for the sign permit but Ward Six Councilor Peter Capano made the motion to table the vote because the permit application was in Ward Seven, Lynn. Capano wanted to wait until Ward Seven Councilor John Walsh returns from a trip to Washington DC where he’s on city business before voting on the matter.

Council President Darren Cyr told Pino that the vote to table the sign permit request was not a rejection of his application and he could return at the next council meeting for a vote.

The Council then voted to table a petition by Margaret Ansara of Real Taco Mexico, to open a semi-permanent food truck at 702 Lynnway from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Council also voted unanimously in favor of confirming Michael Clancy to the City of Lynn’s Assessor position.