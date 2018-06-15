Glenda Jackson — A True Inspiration

Glenda Jackson, the brilliant British actress, is 82 years old.

Yet despite being an octogenarian, she won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a play Sunday night.

Performing on the stage on Broadway is grueling work — eight shows a week — for anyone, let alone a person who is well beyond what usually is full retirement age (65 years old) for most of us.

We congratulate Ms. Jackson on this amazing achievement — and we know we speak for all of us who are approaching the latter stages of our lives in thanking her for demonstrating that the older generation still is capable of achieving great things.