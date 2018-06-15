Hook and Reel Lands at Wonderland Marketplace

Just a stone’s throw away from the Wonderland T station and Revere Beach is the Wonderland Marketplace, where the Hook and Reel offers authentic Cajun seafood with a casual dining theme of “no plates, no forks, no rules!”

You select your meat, seafood, vegetables and sauces and out comes a culinary creation that will make you feel like you’re in New Orleans. The restaurant is spacious place with a large, casual dining area and a large bar with 40 stools.

Tables are covered in replaceable paper. Guests also receive disposable gloves and a bib. Feel free to make a mess, it’s expected. You might even find your food dumped on the table for everyone to dive in.

“This is where you come to eat with your hands,” said Manager Rich Yang. “It’s unique and different with fresh seafood from Louisiana.”

The menu is packed with traditional appetizers, crab cakes, soft shell crab, shrimp, chicken, oysters, catfish, blue crab, lobster, snow crab legs, crawfish, clams and mussels. There are po boy sandwiches, soups and salads. Hook and Reel has combo deals ranging from $22.99 to $48.99 and plenty of options under $15. Speciality drinks include the Hook and Reel, the Reel Breeze, Fanta Cee and Rude Boy Lemonade.

The national franchise has restaurants in Staten Island, N.Y.; Lanham, Md.; Greenbelt, Maryland; Hicksville, N.Y.; and Warwick, R.I.

Here at the Revere location the manager Rich Yang is joined by Guil DaSilva, in making sure everyone has a great time at the Hook and Reel.

Stop in the Hook and Reel at 151 VFW Parkway, Suite 10, (near Marshall’s).