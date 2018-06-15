Lynn/Nahant Nonprofits Receive Beaches Grant

Three Lynn/Nahant organizations each received a Better Beaches grant from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) last Saturday to support free summer beach events and harbor activities throughout the summer.

Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach received a $7,500 grant, Girls Inc. of Lynn received a $2,500 grant while the Friends of Heritage State Park received a $1,000 grant.

Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach will use the money for the Red Rock Summer Concert Series and other activities. Girls Inc. will use the grant money for the Beach Sisters Summer Program while the Friends of Heritage State Park will use the money for the 10th Annual World Music Festival.

“One of the best ways to “Save the Harbor” is to “Share the Harbor” with the region’s kids and families,” said Director of Strategy & Communications at Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Bruce Berman,. “These events create excitement and new stewards for our region’s public beaches, who understand the value of these extraordinary urban natural resources to all of us and our communities.”

With the support of The Boston Circus Guild, this year’s lineup also includes ten free Life’s A Beach Festivals, featuring trapeze artists, acrobats and jugglers, as well Save the Harbors troupe of costumed storytellers, performing pirates, a community art project by environmental artist Robin Reed and mandalas in the sand by intertidal artist Andres Amador.

In Lynn the Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach will host a Kids Fest at Red Rock Park on Saturday, July 28.

Metropolitan Beach Commission Co-Chair Senator Brendan Crighton said he and his fellow Co-Chair Rep. Roselee Vincent of Revere wanted to thank Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and their partners in the region.

“I want to thank them and all the waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities for making this another great year on the beach,” said Crighton. “Thanks to all of you, life will be a beach in 2018.”

DCR Commissioner Leo Roy said the Baker-Polito administration is proud to work collaboratively with organizations like Save the Harbor/Save the Bay in an effort to ensure the Commonwealth’s state beaches and other parks and reservations remain popular destinations for residents and tourists alike.

“The Better Beaches Program serves as a great example of a strong partnership that will directly impact visitors of some of the state’s most popular beaches,” said Roy.

Save the Harbor also thanks our Better Beaches Program sponsors, Harpoon Brewery, JetBlue, and the Boston Circus Guild, and the hundreds of participants and donors to the Harpoon Shamrock Splash, which has raised more than $250,000 to support free beach events since it began in 2011.

“At JetBlue, we are committed to our community and fun is one of our core values,” said Corporate Responsibility Liaison for JetBlue Donnie Todd. “More than 3,000 JetBlue crewmembers call Boston home, we cherish our harbor and proudly support Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the work they do on the region’s public beaches.”