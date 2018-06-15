Restauranteurs Bring Flavor of the North End to Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor has picked two North End restaurant legends—Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano—to operate a 135-seat, 5,200-square-foot Italian restaurant at the five-star, $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor Resort. ‘Fratelli’ (which means brothers in Italian) is the first local restaurant partnership between DePasquale and Varano and the first locally operated restaurant at the 3 million-square-foot destination resort.

“You won’t find two more proven, respected or well-liked restauranteurs in New England than Frank and Nick. It’s like having a culinary dream team serving our guests,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “We want our resort to be part of the personality and culture of the region when we open, which is something these two North End icons help us achieve instantly. Everyone loves the character and taste of the North End; they bring an authentic and colorful flavor of the North End to our resort.”

Centrally located off the main gaming-room floor, Fratelli will serve fresh Italian dishes that the pair is known for at their local restaurants, including freshly made-to-order brick-oven pizza and calzones, panini sandwiches and burgers, homemade pasta, and grilled meats and seafood.

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to be part of this incredible Encore Boston Harbor project,” said DePasquale and Varano, “With over 30 years of friendship, we are looking forward to this next venture. Fratelli will embody the true essence and culinary experience that both of us have been known to bring to the Boston restaurant scene for so many years.”

Fratelli will be one of 13 dining, lounge and casual food offerings located at Encore Boston Harbor. The other restaurant currently announced for Encore Boston Harbor is Sinatra, the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award-winning Italian restaurant that is owned and operated by Wynn Resorts and already located at Encore in Las Vegas.

DePasquale Ventures has owned and operated restaurants in the North End of Boston for more than 30 years. Current restaurants include: Ristorante Bricco, Mare Oyster Bar, AquaPazza, Quattro, Assaggio, Trattoria Il Panino, Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop and Bricco Panetteria.

DePasquale also owns Bricco Suites and SCENE Magazine.

The Varano Group has owned and operated restaurants in the North End of Boston for 15 years. Current restaurants include: Strega North End, Strega Waterfront, Strega Prime, STRIP by Strega, NICO and three Caffé Strega locations throughout the metro Boston area.

Encore Boston Harbor is expected to open in the summer of 2019.