Gannon Golf Report:Friedman, Deberardinis Win Men’s Four-Ball

It took 20 holes of golf but James Friedman and Dave Deberardinis are now the proud holders of the Gannon Men’s Four-Ball Tournament title after defeating Joe Crowley and Peter Rondeau on the second playoff hole.

Thirty-six teams competed in the match play, single-elimination portion of the tournament. The two finalists matched scores on the first extra hole before the Friedman-Deberardinis duo emerged with the victory in the sudden-death playoff.

Member-Guest Saturday

Seventy-two members of Gannon and their guests will participate in the Member-Guest Tournament Saturday. The teams will play one 18-hole round of golf, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.

“It’s always a fun event,” said Gannon Head Professional David Sibley.

Mayor McGee plays at Gannon

Mayor Thomas McGee played in the annual golf tournament Friday that benefited the Lynn Fireworks Fund. The tournament drew approximately 80 players, with the proceeds going to the holiday fireworks exhibition.

Friedman, Hunt set to defend crowns

Gannon Men’s Club Champion Ben Friedman and Women’s Club Champion Mary Hunt are gearing up to defend their titles in the Gannon Club Championships that gets underway in two weeks.

Friedman, who won last year’s title by seven strokes, will be seeking his third consecutive club championship.

Brooks Koepka is the one

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open, becoming the first golfer since Curtis Strange to win back-to-back championships.

Phil Mickelson drew a lot of attention for his momentary lapse on the 13th hole Saturday, but he has apologized and moved on. Mickelson has been one of pro golf’s most popular players for many years.

The PGA Tour is in Cromwell (Conn.) this weekend for the Travelers Championship. It’s about a 2-hour, 15-minute ride from Lynn, depending on the traffic.