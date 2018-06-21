Lynn Resident Joins Swim Across America for the 22nd Annual Boston Harbor Swim on July 13

Gary Wheller of Lynn will swim in Boston Harbor alongside Olympic swimmers Janel Jorgensen McArdle, Doug Gjertsen, Alex Meyer, and Eric Wunderlich for the 22nd annual Swim Across America Boston Harbor Swim on July 13 to support pediatric cancer programs at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC).

“Swim Across America’s Boston Harbor Swim is such a wonderful day filled with incredible swimmers and volunteers. It is inspiring to see swimmers of all ages come together in the fight against cancer. Having the opportunity to do something you love and support a great cause is the best feeling,” said Kitty Tetreault, event director, Swim Across America Boston.

The SAA Boston Harbor swim is a 22-mile relay-style open-water swim beginning at 7 a.m. on July 13 from Rowes Wharf behind the Boston Harbor Hotel. A minimum fundraising pledge of $2,000 is required for individuals to participate.

Swim Across America (SAA) is a non-profit organization that runs events from Boston to San Francisco to support cancer research at the country’s finest hospitals and institutions. At SAA, money raised locally stays local, ensuring that swimmers know their efforts will benefit their communities directly. Proceeds from the Boston-area swims benefit the David B. Perini, Jr. Quality of Life Clinic at Dana-Farber, where experts help pediatric cancer survivors with an array of issues, including long-term effects of treatment, social and psychological concerns, and the risk of second cancers. Proceeds also benefit the continued research of David Sweetser, MD, chief of medical genetics at MGHfC.

Sweetser is focused on identifying novel and non-toxic therapies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Funds additionally support programs such as art and music therapy and child life services that enhance the quality of life for the hospital’s youngest cancer patients.

To register, support a swimmer or learn more, please visit www.swimacrossamerica.org/boston.