Obituaries 06-19-2018

George Stephen Lewis

Radiographer and educator, of California, formerly of Lynn

In the words of Uncle George, “I’ve left the party”. He literally sang his last song and fell asleep with his devoted wife, Patricia, by his side on Sunday, June 10, 2018. He was comforted knowing that his children, sons, Stephen and George and daughter, Donna Sakabu were on their way to his bedside.

He was born in Lynn on November 22, 1936 to Stephen and Cleo (Papanicolou) Lewis.

George was especially proud of his Bostonian heritage, graduating from Lynn Classical High in 1956, he earned his credentials as a Radiographer from Beth Israel Hospital. Serving as Department Chair at several hospitals, he obtained his Masters Degree in Vocational Education at the University of Massachusetts. Upon graduation, he was selected by Middlesex Community College to develop a two year Radiographic Credentialing Program.

In 1975, he accepted a position as the Chairman, Radiographic Science Department, at Santa Barbara Community College and remained in that position until his retirement in 2000.

George’s culinary skills are legendary and he put them to good use over the next several years by raising funds to build a new church for St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. During his 35 years of service, George lived his faith serving the church community by chairing fund raising , cooking for the annual Greek Festival, serving on the parish council and singing proudly in the choir.

His family in Massachusetts, especially kid brother, Mel will deeply miss George as the family historian and sports announcer and critic for all Boston based teams.

Trisagion was held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19 at the Ted

Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura, CA. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 5575 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, CA.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.