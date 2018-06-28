The annual FUN-damental Basketball Camp, open to boys and girls in the local area, will be held July 16-July 20, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, located at 59 Summer Street in Everett.

The camp will be held between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades three thru nine as of September 2018. The cost of the camp is $100.

Tony Ferullo, boys’ varsity basketball coach at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, will be the camp director.

The purpose of the camp is:

To provide all campers with the fundamental tools to help them become better basketball players;

To create a positive atmosphere where the camper will learn and have fun at the same time; and

To instill the spirit of the game into all campers, and inspire them to continue playing the game either competitively or just for fun.

Each camper, who will receive a t-shirt, certificate and medal, will participate in various drills, scrimmages and individual contests. Special guests will speak and share their personal basketball tips. An awards ceremony will take place on the last day of the camp, and parents and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information about the FUN-damental Basketball Camp, please contact

Camp Director Tony Ferullo: 857-312-7002 or HYPERLINK “mailto:tferullo@suffolk.edu” tferullo@suffolk.edu.