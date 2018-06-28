Gannon Golf Report

Ben Friedman qualifies for

Mass. Public Links Tournament

As he prepares for the Gannon Club Championships in two weeks, two-time, men’s defending champion Ben Friedman has another big event on his calendar: the Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championships.

Friedman earned a spot in the tournament with a score of 76 at the qualifier held on June 26 at Townsend Ridge Country Club in Townsend. He will compete against the top amateur golfers across the state on July 30-31 at Ranch Golf Club in Southwick.

The Public Links is open to all golfers who play at Massachusetts public courses such as Gannon.

“It’s a nice achievement for Ben,” said Gannon Head Professional David Sibley. “I’m proud that he’ll be representing our Gannon in the tournament.”

Friedman will be the “player to beat” in the Gannon Club Championships as he chases his third consecutive championship starting Saturday, July 14.

Ben’s wife, Tara (Johnson) Friedman, who has won the Ladies’ Club Championships 14 times, will look to add to her record-breaking total in this year’s tournament. Mary Hunt is the reigning Ladies’ Club champion.

Tournament Results

The Gannon Member-Guest Tournament was contested in three divisions Saturday. The winning teams were: Derek Peterson and John Mason (Gross Division); Jim Stafford and Greg Moulton (Net Division); and Jerry Worthylake and Tom Donahue (Callaway Division).

Seventy-two teams played in the tournament that was followed by dinner and an awards ceremony.

In the Mixed Chapman Tournament Sunday, the team of Jim Elwell and Kathy Jauron captured the title, besting a field of 30 teams.

The Ladies Senior Club Championships is set for this weekend.

Junior Clinic starts July 9

With school out for summer, many Lynn junior golfers are looking forward to the Gannon Junior Clinic that will begin on Monday, July 9.

Dave Sibley and a contingent of Gannon members will provide free instruction to junior players.

It’s a great program and we encourage Lynn boys and girls to learn this great game of golf and see the treasure that the Gannon Golf Course is in their city.

The instructional clinic is free of charge.

Bubba wins the Travelers

Gerry Lester “Bubba” Watson Jr. won the Travelers Championship last weekend in Connecticut with a score of 17-under, soaring to the top with a 7-under final round.

Watson, who attended the University of Georgia, is one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour. The left-handed player has won two Masters during his very successful career.