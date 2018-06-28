Nadworny Funeral Home Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Richard Nadworny, owner and director of the Nadworny Funeral Home, recently celebrated sixty years in business.

Dick graduated from Lynn Vocational High School in 1948, Brewster Academy in Wolfboro in 1949 and then went on to advance his studies at New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences and studied Embalming & Funeral Directing and graduated in 1956. The Nadworny Funeral Home opened May 28, 1958 and is still serving people in the community. The first eighteen years of business, Dick was also employed by the Rhodes Funeral Home as a Funeral Director and Embalmer. During those years there were as many as seventeen funeral homes in the City of Lynn. Here sixty years later, there are now five funeral homes in the City and Dick is proud to be one of only three that are family owned.

Dick and his wife Barbara (Roy) Nadworny have been married for sixty-two years and are proud parents of four children, nine grand-children, and three great grand-children. His son Richard has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 37 years and the manager of operations and services at the funeral home along with Daniel P. Hanlon who is also a licensed funeral director and embalmer. Dick served in the United States Navy for four years and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Affairs, Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 56 Post State and Post Commander and past President of St. Michael’s Polish National Alliance Lodge 630. He is also a member of Post 6 American Legion, Franco American Veterans Post 12 and Amvets Post 161. Dick is a past recipient Post 56 Veteran of the Year and St. Michael’s Lodge 630 Man of the Year. He also served on the City Park Commission for six years and Pine Grove Cemetery

Commission for twelve years.

Dick, his son Richard Jr., and Daniel look forward to continue serving the community and surrounding areas for many more years with the continued dedication and dignity that has been established for many years.