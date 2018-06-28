Nadworny Funeral Home Celebrates 60th Anniversary

June 28, 2018
By

Richard Nadworny, owner and director of the Nadworny Funeral Home, recently celebrated sixty years in business.

The Nadworny Funeral Home directed by owner, Richard Nadworny, Sr., celebrated its 60th Anniversary in business on May 28th. The funeral home is the second oldest of the three family funeral homes in Lynn. His son, Richard Nadworny, Jr. and Daniel Hanlon are the two other funeral directors.
Nadworny Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 798 Western Avenue in Lynn look forward to serve the Greater Lynn area with dignity and dedication. Pictured are Councilor-at-Large Brian Field and Ward 7 Councilor Jay Walsh presented a Citation to Nadworny Funeral Directors – Richard Nadworny, Sr. with Richard Nadworny, Jr. and Daniel Hanlon – for 60 years of continuous business in the City of Lynn.

Dick graduated from Lynn Vocational High School in 1948, Brewster Academy in Wolfboro in 1949 and then went on to advance his studies at New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences and studied Embalming & Funeral Directing and graduated in 1956. The Nadworny Funeral Home opened May 28, 1958 and is still serving people in the community. The first eighteen years of business, Dick was also employed by the Rhodes Funeral Home as a Funeral Director and Embalmer. During those years there  were as many as seventeen funeral homes in the City of Lynn. Here sixty years later, there are now five funeral homes in the City and Dick is proud to be one of only three that are family owned.

Dick and his wife Barbara (Roy) Nadworny have been married for sixty-two years and are proud parents of four children, nine grand-children, and three great grand-children. His son Richard has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 37 years and the manager of operations and services at the funeral home along with Daniel P. Hanlon who is also a licensed funeral director and embalmer. Dick served in the United States Navy for four years and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict.  He is a life member  of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Affairs, Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 56 Post State and Post Commander and past President of St. Michael’s  Polish National Alliance Lodge 630.  He is also a member  of Post 6 American Legion, Franco American Veterans Post 12 and Amvets Post 161.  Dick is a past recipient Post 56 Veteran of the Year and St. Michael’s Lodge 630 Man of the Year. He also served on the City Park Commission for six years and Pine Grove Cemetery

Commission for twelve  years.

Dick, his son Richard Jr., and Daniel look forward to continue serving the community and surrounding areas for many more years with the continued dedication and dignity  that has been established  for many years.

Recent Activity

Full Print Edition